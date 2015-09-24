FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioton replaces its insulin distributor in China
#Healthcare
September 24, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bioton replaces its insulin distributor in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Said on Wednesday that as of Dec. 31 Bioton, SciGen Limited and Bayer Healthcare Company Limited dissolve all agreements signed between them by Sept. 23

* Dissolution concerns, among others, contract from July 9, 2009 for the delivery and distribution of insulin in China and contract from March 27, 2013 for delivery and distribution of insulin pens in China

* Together with SciGen, signs deal with Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for delivery and distribution of insulin in China

* Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to become Chinese distributor as of Jan. 1, 2016, after dissolution of contract with Bayer Healthcare Company enters into force

* Singapore-based SciGen is a unit of Bioton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.