FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sfinks Polska will not take over Da Grasso
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sfinks Polska will not take over Da Grasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received a statement from shareholders of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. regarding negotiations for acquisition of 100 percent stake in Da Grasso Sp. z o.o.

* Shareholders of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. stated that they do not see possibility for agreement on the terms of the sale of the shares of Da Grasso and thus will not continue negotiations with Sfinks Polska

* In Sfinks Polska management’s opinion, Da Grasso’s shareholders’ expectations could not be accepted

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.