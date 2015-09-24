BRIEF-Sfinks Polska will not take over Da Grasso

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it received a statement from shareholders of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. regarding negotiations for acquisition of 100 percent stake in Da Grasso Sp. z o.o.
* Shareholders of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. stated that they do not see possibility for agreement on the terms of the sale of the shares of Da Grasso and thus will not continue negotiations with Sfinks Polska
* In Sfinks Polska management’s opinion, Da Grasso’s shareholders’ expectations could not be accepted
