FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ukrainian investors plan to buy Moscow Exchange's stakes in PFTS and Ukrainian Exchange - NSSMC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ukrainian investors plan to buy Moscow Exchange's stakes in PFTS and Ukrainian Exchange - NSSMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24(Reuters) - Ukrainian National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC):

* Said on Wednesday it received an information regarding plans to buy Moscow Exchange’s stakes in PFTS Stock Exchange and Ukrainian Exchange by Ukrainian companies

* NSSMC received statement from Stock company Favorit and Investment Capital Ukraine to buy Moscow Exchange’s stake in PFTS, and from Dragon Capital and Univer Capital for purchase of Moscow Exchange’s stake in Ukrainian Exchange

* NSSMC said it will review the proposals and will hold meetings next week with interested parties on dates and to develop specific schedule for implementation of the law on licensing of economic activity

* Moscow Exchange holds a 50 pct plus 1 share in PFTS, as well as directly in directly a 43.08 pct stake in Ukrainian Exchange

Source text - bit.ly/1NOmm0B

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.