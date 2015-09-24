BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit buys Financial Lifestyle Partners for EUR 3.2 mln

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Through its Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA) it signed agreement to buy entire capital of Financial Lifestyle Partners (FLP)

* The agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of FLP equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent of FLP stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years

* The total value of the transaction considering both the cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million)

* The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in October 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)