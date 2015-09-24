FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit buys Financial Lifestyle Partners for EUR 3.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit buys Financial Lifestyle Partners for EUR 3.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Through its Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA) it signed agreement to buy entire capital of Financial Lifestyle Partners (FLP)

* The agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of FLP equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent of FLP stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years

* The total value of the transaction considering both the cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million)

* The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in October 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.