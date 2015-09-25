FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public Ltd scheme creditors meeting to be held on Oct. 22
September 25, 2015

BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public Ltd scheme creditors meeting to be held on Oct. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25(Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Said on Thursday that by an order dated Sept. 24 the court has directed that a meeting be convened of the scheme creditors in relation to the company for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between the company and the scheme creditors

* The scheme meeting to consider the scheme will be held on Oct. 22

* The scheme of arrangement will be subject to the subsequent approval of the court

