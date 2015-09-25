FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neuca Med buys 50.99 pct of Medica Pro Familia
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neuca Med buys 50.99 pct of Medica Pro Familia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Medica Pro Familia SA :

* Said on Thursday that Neuca Med Sp. z o. o., unit of Neuca SA, acquired 50.99 pct stake in the company

* Ewa Malgorzata Osterczuk and Carpe Diem Centrum Medycyny Estecznej Sp. z o.o. (Carpe Diem) sold Neuca Med 10 pct and 40.99 pct of Medica Pro Familia respectively

* Prior to the transaction, Andrzej Opadczuk, the chairman of management board, transferred as contribution in kind 1.3 million of shares of the company to the affiliated Carpe Diem

* Carpe Diem subsequently sold 996,000 of the shares for 5 zlotys ($1.3) per share

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7796 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.