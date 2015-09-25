FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aryzta plans to sell up to 36,282,338 ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises
September 25, 2015

BRIEF-Aryzta plans to sell up to 36,282,338 ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25(Reuters) - Aryzta AG :

* Said on Thursday intends to sell up to 36,282,338 ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc, about 29 percent of existing issued ordinary share capital

* Shares offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Agreed it will not, for a period of 120 days following the completion of the placing, offer, sell or otherwise transfer any shares in origin it may hold following the Placing

Source text - bit.ly/1KytVpW

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

