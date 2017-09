Sept 25 (Reuters) - GBS Software AG :

* Said on Thursday H1 revenue 6.1 million euros ($6.80 million), same figure as in the previous year’s period

* H1 EBITDA 1.0 million euros vs 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 0.2 million euros vs net loss 0.7 million euros year ago

* Confirms earnings forecast for FY 2015

