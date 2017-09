Sept 25 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Thursday that Moncef Khanfir, the company’s management board member, is set to start buying company’s shares for total value of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.3 million) in Oct.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7771 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)