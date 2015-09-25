FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 completes merger with A.v.e through additional share issue
September 25, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 completes merger with A.v.e through additional share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says completed merger with A.v.e. under additional share issue placed in open subscription

* On Sept. 24 Central Bank of Russia informed about registration of results of the additional share issue

* Pharmacy Chain 36.6’s controlling shareholder Palesora Limited, under pre-emptive right to purchase additional share issue, paid for shares with 100 pct stakes in A.v.e. operating companies, APTEKA-A.v.e and APTEKA-A.v.e-1

* As a result, A.v.e is currently part of Pharmacy Chain 36.6

* Also, under exercise of pre-emptive right 1.3 billion roubles ($19.82 million) were paid with cash

* Additionally, shares for about 1 billion roubles were placed in open subscription

* Thus, as a result of additional share issue, Pharmacy Chain 36.6 received about 2.3 billion roubles, which were used for repayment of bank debt

Source text: bit.ly/1R54TRy

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.5775 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
