BRIEF-Leone Film Group acquires 50 pct of Silvio Berlusconi documentary

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA :

* Said on Sunday that it completed the acquisition of 50 percent of a documentary about the life of Silvio Berlusconi and 50 percent of its worldwide royalties

* The documentary is based on the biography written by Alan Friedman and is provisionally titled “My Way: Berlusconi in His Own Words”

* Said that it acquired the option right to produce a television series based on the same book

* CEO says the series is in production and will consist of up to 12 episodes

