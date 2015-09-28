FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Remedis raises its stake to 26 pct in company engaged in elderly care home set-up
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Remedis raises its stake to 26 pct in company engaged in elderly care home set-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Remedis SA :

* Said on Saturday that acquired a stake of the nominal value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,644) in a limited liability company engaged in renovation and refurbishment works at a building where a care home for the elderly will be located

* After transaction, Remedis holds 26 percent stake, with total nominal value of 26,000 zlotys, in the limited liability company

* The limited liability company’s majority shareholder is a religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie

* Informed about previous transaction on May 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7818 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.