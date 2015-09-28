FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edison buys 9.61 pct stake in Yellow Hat
September 28, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Edison buys 9.61 pct stake in Yellow Hat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Saturday that in transactions conducted on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 Edison SA raised its stake in Yellow Hat to 9.61 percent (3,939,000 shares)

* Prior to transactions Edison SA did not hold any shares of the company

* After transactions conducted on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA lowered its stake in Yellow Hat to 49.86 percent from 59.47 percent

* Edison SA is unit of Amida Capital Sp. z o.o.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
