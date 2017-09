Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fonciere Atland SA :

* Launches 8 million euro ($8.94 million) capital increase

* Subscription period Sept. 28 to Oct. 13

* Issuance and admission of 88,890 new shares, each with a warrant attached, at a unit price of 90 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)