* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 3.6 million euros ($4.02 million) versus loss of 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 production value of 4.6 million euros versus 7.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees that targets included in the FY 2015-2019 industrial plan will experience a delay of 6 months

