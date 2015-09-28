BRIEF-Expert System H1 net loss widens to 2.1 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Expert System SpA :

* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 2.1 million euros ($2.35 million) versus loss of 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 production value of 5.5 million euros increased by 59 percent versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 2014 consolidated data are of managerial nature and are included in the income statement for the purpose of comparison

* The company’s CEO, Stefano Spaggiari, says that the group expects FY 2015 pro-forma revenues of over 20 million euros

