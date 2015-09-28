BRIEF-Caleido Group reports H1 net loss of 76,785 euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caleido Group SpA :
* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 76,785 euros ($85,799.56) versus pro-forma profit of 272 euros a year ago
* H1 production value of 2.1 million euros versus pro-forma 1.9 million euros a year ago
* Net result includes IPO costs
* The order portfolio of tourism services to be provided by the end of 2015 amounts to over 6 million euros
* Comparative data are pro-forma since company listed in 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1WsFq7D
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.8949 euros Gdynia Newsroom