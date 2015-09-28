FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caleido Group reports H1 net loss of 76,785 euros
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Caleido Group reports H1 net loss of 76,785 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caleido Group SpA :

* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 76,785 euros ($85,799.56) versus pro-forma profit of 272 euros a year ago

* H1 production value of 2.1 million euros versus pro-forma 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Net result includes IPO costs

* The order portfolio of tourism services to be provided by the end of 2015 amounts to over 6 million euros

* Comparative data are pro-forma since company listed in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1WsFq7D

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8949 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.