(Repeats brief to attach it to corrected alerts.)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Court has decided to reject Diös Fastigheter claim for tax deductions for a capital loss of approximately 421 million Swedish crowns ($49.75 million) for the fiscal year of 2006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4625 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)