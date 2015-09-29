FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad acquires land in Karlstad to build about 300 homes
September 29, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad acquires land in Karlstad to build about 300 homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Said on Monday acquires land area in Karlstad from Karlstadhus AB to build in total about 300 homes

* Signs agreement on sale of about 200 of the homes, which will be leased as rental apartments with an area of about 12,000 square meters

* Total property value would be 360 million Swedish crowns ($42.67 million)

* Construction is expected to start in Q1 2016 with estimated move-in during H1 2017

