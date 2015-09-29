FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moss Bros Group H1 sales up 10 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moss Bros Group H1 sales up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 2.8 million stg

* H1 sales rose 10 percent to 61.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5.9 percent to 1.8 penceper share

* H1 like for like retail sales were up 9.7%, including e-commerce sales up 55%; like for like hire sales were up 9.8%

* Trading in 8 weeks to 26 september 2015 has been very encouraging with like for like sales up 10.4 percent

* Robin piggott, finance director, has notified board of his intention to retire at company’s AGM on 20 may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

