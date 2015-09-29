BRIEF-Rai Way board approves FY 2015 - 2019 industrial plan

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA :

* Reported on Monday that the board approved its FY 2015 - 2019 industrial plan

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 212 million euros ($238.95 million)

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 37 million euros

* Intends to reach a FY 2019 revenue of 230 million euros, with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 2.1 percent

* The target for FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA is 123 million euros, with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 3.6 percent

* The target for FY 2019 net profit is 57 million euros, with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 10.9 percent

* The industrial plan envisages a stable dividend policy, with a pay-out ratio corresponding to 100 percent of the generated net profit

* Plans to reduce maintenance capex from 11 percent in FY 2015 to 8.5 percent in FY 2019

* Plans FY 2015 - 2019 cumulative development capex of about 47 million euros for new RAI services, about 5 million euros for services to third parties, about 15 million euros for small M&A and the development of the model Fiber to the Tower

