BRIEF-3U Holding sells wind farm project
September 29, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-3U Holding sells wind farm project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 3U Holding AG :

* Announced on Monday the sale of a wind farm project, with 2 wind turbines of 3.3 MW nominal power each

* 3U ENERGY AG, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG signed a contract for the sale of all shares in the Maerkische Windkraft 110 GmbH & Co. KG, based in Berlin

* Initial operation of the wind turbines as well as the acceptance by the investor is expected in the second quarter of 2016

* Expects a positive contribution to earnings from the sale for the financial year 2015 and confirms the forecast with sales between 50 million and 53 million euros, an EBITDA of between 4.0 million and 6.0 million euros and earnings between -1 million (-$1.13 million) and 1 million euros ($1.13 million)

$1 = 0.8868 euros Gdynia Newsroom

