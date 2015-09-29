FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amerykanka Struktura plans to sell shares in Pamapol acquired via tender offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amerykanka Struktura plans to sell shares in Pamapol acquired via tender offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :

* Said on Monday that under the tender offer announced on July 24, Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. SKA acquired 2,764,702 shares of Pamapol at 1.15 zloty per share, in transaction conducted on Sept. 28,

* Amerykanka Struktura raised its stake in the company to 87.66 percent (27,551,452 shares) from 78.87 percent

* Under the tender offer announced by Amerykanka Struktura, funds managed by Investors TFI SA sold all shares held in Pamapol

* Mariusz Szataniak, Pawel Szataniak, Amerykanka Struktura and Struktura Sp. z o.o. plan to sell all shares of Pamapol acquired in the tender offer

* On Sept. 28 Amerykanka Struktura sold 2,764,702 shares of Pamapol at 1.20 zloty per share

* Following registration of Pamapol’s capital increase via issue of 3,321,100 series D shares and the sale of Pamapol’s shares by Amerykanka Struktura, the stake held in Pamapol by Amerykanka Struktura will amount to 71.33 percent

* Pawel Szataniak and Mariusz Szataniak, chairman and vice chairman of the company’s supervisory board respectively, hold 50 percent stake in Struktura Sp. z o.o, owner of Amerykanka Struktura

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7637 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

