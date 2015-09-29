BRIEF-SMT unit expands co-operation with French Globeo Travel

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SMT SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit iAlbatros SAS has expanded its co-operation contract with French travel agency Globeo Travel by three new clients
* New clients are French state institution Service d‘Achats de l‘Etat, companies INRAP and Marionnaud
* Estimated iAlbatros SAS revenue, from contract with Globeo Travel, raised by 8.3 million euros ($9.3 million) yearly, to value of about 11.8 million euros yearly
* Final amount of iAlbatros SAS sales, resulting from contract with Globeo Travel, may change as it depends on number of hotel bookings made by clients using iAlabatros system
* iAlbatros SAS, based in France, is a unit of iAlbatros SA, wholly-owned by SMT
