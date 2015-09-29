FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMT unit expands co-operation with French Globeo Travel
September 29, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT unit expands co-operation with French Globeo Travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit iAlbatros SAS has expanded its co-operation contract with French travel agency Globeo Travel by three new clients

* New clients are French state institution Service d‘Achats de l‘Etat, companies INRAP and Marionnaud

* Estimated iAlbatros SAS revenue, from contract with Globeo Travel, raised by 8.3 million euros ($9.3 million) yearly, to value of about 11.8 million euros yearly

* Final amount of iAlbatros SAS sales, resulting from contract with Globeo Travel, may change as it depends on number of hotel bookings made by clients using iAlabatros system

* iAlbatros SAS, based in France, is a unit of iAlbatros SA, wholly-owned by SMT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8883 euros Gdynia Newsroom

