FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GTC says $158 mln rights issue fully subscribed
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GTC says $158 mln rights issue fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed property developer GTC :

* Commercial real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC) said on Tuesday its shareholders subscribed for all of the 108.9 million shares in its rights issue.

* Total demand stood at over 146 million shares, GTC said in a statement, over 34 percent more than the number of shares on offer.

* Earlier this month, GTC set the price in its rights issue at 5.47 zlotys per share, valuing the issue at 596 million zlotys ($157.7 million), below the current market price of 6.16 zlotys per share.

* Since the beginning of the year GTC market value rose by almost 17 percent to $576 million. Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7785 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.