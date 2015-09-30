FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athena IT-Group seeks delisting from First North
September 30, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Athena IT-Group seeks delisting from First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* Said on Tuesday is to seek delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, First North

* Will propose delisting on AGM to be held on Oct. 23

* Once the company’s application for delisting is approved by First North, shareholders will be offered to sell their shares to Athena IT-Group at 12.5 Danish crowns per share, which is a higher price then Athena IT-Group stock’s closing price on Sept. 29

* Seeks delisting as the number of trades in the company’s shares is very limited

Source text: bit.ly/1Ljng6o

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6325 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

