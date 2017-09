BRIEF-Fonciere Paris Nord H1 consolidated net loss widens to 1.8 mln euros

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fonciere Paris Nord SA :

* Reported on Tuesday an H1 net revenue loss of their buildings of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) compared to a loss of 723,000 euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss was 1.7 million euros vs 1.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated net loss amounted to 1.8 million euros compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago

* NAV at June 30 amounted to 868,000 euros compared to 2.6 million euros at Dec 12, 2014

