BRIEF-Visibilia Editore H1 net loss at 569,820 euros
September 30, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Visibilia Editore H1 net loss at 569,820 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 net loss of 569,820 euros ($640,705.61) versus pro forma net loss of 940,857 a year ago

* H1 net loss after adjustments of 569,820 euros versus pro forma net profit after adjustments of 260,574 a year ago

* H1 production value of 2.3 million euros versus pro forma production value of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Since the Half-Year report was prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS standards and that in course of 2014 significant corporate changes took place the comparison figures for H1 2014 are pro forma

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8894 euros Gdynia Newsroom

