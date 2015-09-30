FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- (OFFICIAL)- BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics H1 net loss widens to CHF 2.8 mln
#Corrections News
September 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED- (OFFICIAL)- BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics H1 net loss widens to CHF 2.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The company corrected the net loss figure to CHF 2.8 mln from 2.7 mln)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Net loss increased to 2.8 million Swiss francs ($2.88 million) in first half of 2015 from 1.0 million francs in first half of 2014

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.6 million francs at 30 June 2015, compared to 2.1 million francs at end of 2014

* Research & development expenses increased to 0.9 million francs in first half of 2015 compared to 0.3 million francs in first half of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1VqJO4J Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
