BRIEF-Hubstyle to issue E shares in exchange for Sugarfree's 21.2 pct stake

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to raise its capital via a private issue of 2,417,912 series E shares
* The series E shares will be offered to Rafal Brzoska, Maciej Filipkowski, Krzysztof Kolpa, Adam Sawicki and KAN Investments Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 28 shares (21.2 percent stake) in Sugarfree Sp. z o.o. (former HubStyle sp. z o.o.)
* The issue price of series E shares is 1.65 zloty per share
