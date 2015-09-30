FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
September 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hubstyle to issue E shares in exchange for Sugarfree's 21.2 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hubstyle SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to raise its capital via a private issue of 2,417,912 series E shares

* The series E shares will be offered to Rafal Brzoska, Maciej Filipkowski, Krzysztof Kolpa, Adam Sawicki and KAN Investments Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 28 shares (21.2 percent stake) in Sugarfree Sp. z o.o. (former HubStyle sp. z o.o.)

* The issue price of series E shares is 1.65 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7685 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

