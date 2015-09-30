BRIEF-Hubstyle to issue E shares in exchange for Sugarfree's 21.2 pct stake

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hubstyle SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to raise its capital via a private issue of 2,417,912 series E shares

* The series E shares will be offered to Rafal Brzoska, Maciej Filipkowski, Krzysztof Kolpa, Adam Sawicki and KAN Investments Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 28 shares (21.2 percent stake) in Sugarfree Sp. z o.o. (former HubStyle sp. z o.o.)

* The issue price of series E shares is 1.65 zloty per share

