BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce net income rises to 13.0 mln euros

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Patrimoine et Commerce SCA :

* Reports H1 gross rental income of 16.6 million euros ($18.65 million) compared to 15.8 million euros year ago

* H1 recurring net incomme is 10.0 million euros compared to 9.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income is 13.0 million euros compared to 5.2 million euros a year ago

* NAV per share at June 30 was 22.7 euros versus 22.6 million euros at June 30, 2014

