FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish Tax Authorities put restrictions on operations of one of ASBISc Enterprises's units
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
September 30, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Tax Authorities put restrictions on operations of one of ASBISc Enterprises's units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Said on Tuesday that it received information from one of its units in Poland, ASBIS PL Sp. z o.o. (Warsaw, Poland), that the local Tax Authorities have put some restrictions on its operations, following an investigation of this subsidiary’s past transactions from 2012 and 2013

* Said believes that all allegations from the Tax Authorities are groundless and it are taking all relevant legal and other actions to protect its interests

* Said believes that the abovementioned situation will not have any material impact on its current or future results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.