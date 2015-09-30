BRIEF-Polish Tax Authorities put restrictions on operations of one of ASBISc Enterprises's units

Sept 30 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Said on Tuesday that it received information from one of its units in Poland, ASBIS PL Sp. z o.o. (Warsaw, Poland), that the local Tax Authorities have put some restrictions on its operations, following an investigation of this subsidiary’s past transactions from 2012 and 2013

* Said believes that all allegations from the Tax Authorities are groundless and it are taking all relevant legal and other actions to protect its interests

* Said believes that the abovementioned situation will not have any material impact on its current or future results

