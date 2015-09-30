FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KazMunaiGas eyes up to $2 bln in advance payment oil deals
September 30, 2015

KazMunaiGas eyes up to $2 bln in advance payment oil deals

ASTANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state-owned oil and gas company KazMunaiGas wants to raise $1.5-$2 billion via 3-year deals under which it gets advance payments for crude shipments, the firm’s deputy head, Daniyar Berlibayev, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said KazMunaiGas plans to hold the first such tender by the end of the year. The company has been looking to secure long-term funding amid a backdrop of low oil prices. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva, Alla Afanasyeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

