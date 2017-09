Sept 30 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori SpA :

* Finalises sale of its 50 percent stake in joint venture Harlequin Mondadori, owned through its unit Mondadori Libri, to Harlequin Italia, a HarperCollins Publishers unit

* Transaction price is 8.3 million euros ($9.27 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1O88PCJ

