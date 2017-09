Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tonna Electronique SA :

* H1 operating loss 190,000 euros ($212,268) versus loss of 15,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 176,000 euros versus loss of 48,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)