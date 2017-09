Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* Says 683,626 cars in Spain are affected by the illegal software at the centre of the emissions scandal

* Says 257,479 vehicles were sold under the Volkswagen brand, 221,783 under SEAT brand, 147,095 under Audi brand, 37,082 under Skoda brand and 20,187 under Volkswagen commercial brand. Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)