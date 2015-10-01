FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orava buys 42 apartments and makes agreements to sell five lots
October 1, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava buys 42 apartments and makes agreements to sell five lots

Oct 1(Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Signed on Wednesday a binding agreement to acquire 42 apartments from YIT Rakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million)

* Also signed conditional agreements to sell five lots for a price of 2.6 million euros

* Says combined impact of the transactions and the change in the fair value of investment properties in July-August are estimated to be over 2 million euros for the third quarter result

Source text: bit.ly/1KNtxE2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8972 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
