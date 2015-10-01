FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015: preliminary results of Hellerup Finans tender offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 1, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015: preliminary results of Hellerup Finans tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 :

* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary results of Hellerup Finans A/S tender offer, Hellerup Finans has received acceptances from shareholders representing 2.01 pct of shares and votes in Investeringsselskabet

* If final result will confirm such outcome of the offer, condition no. 2 of the tender offer on reaching more than 50.01 pct of the voting rights in Investeringsselskabet will not be met

* This would mean that tender offer is annulled

* Final results will be announced on Oct. 5

Source text: bit.ly/1iN8bx7

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

