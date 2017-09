Oct 1 (Reuters) - Medtech SA :

* Announces for end of Q1 2015/16, 3 direct sales of its ROSA robot in Germany and USA

* ROSA robots purchased by University Hospital of Frankfurt, the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Stanford, CA and the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, CA

