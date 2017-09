BRIEF-Twintec H1 revenue down at EUR 8.9 mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Twintec AG :

* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue at 8.9 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 14.8 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA amounted to -2.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 revenue at about 29 million euros, which corresponds to previous year figures

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at -2.2. million euros, which includes 1.8 million euros one-off charge related to acquiry of Kontec

* Sees FY 2016 revenue 55 million to 60 million euros, EBITDA about 3.5 million euros

