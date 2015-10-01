BRIEF-Tatfondbank completes share placement

Oct 1(Reuters) - Tatfondbank :
* Said on Wednesday it completed placement of 400 million shares at the price of 10 roubles a share
* In the course of the placement it signed a deal that 217.7 million shares will be acquired by Generating company OJSC for 2.18 billion roubles ($33.37 million)
* Also, 125.99 million shares will be acquired by Mortgage agency of the Republic of Tatarstan OJSC for 1.26 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1iNc84K
Further company coverage:
$1 = 65.3318 roubles Gdynia Newsroom