BRIEF-Tatfondbank completes share placement
October 1, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tatfondbank completes share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1(Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Said on Wednesday it completed placement of 400 million shares at the price of 10 roubles a share

* In the course of the placement it signed a deal that 217.7 million shares will be acquired by Generating company OJSC for 2.18 billion roubles ($33.37 million)

* Also, 125.99 million shares will be acquired by Mortgage agency of the Republic of Tatarstan OJSC for 1.26 billion roubles

Source text - bit.ly/1iNc84K

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.3318 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

