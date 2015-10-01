FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Makora signs agreement for cooperation and investment in Luna Capital LLC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Makora signs agreement for cooperation and investment in Luna Capital LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora KHS) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Sept. 28 it signed an agreement for cooperation and joining the US-based Luna Capital LLC

* Joined the partnership by paying the contribution of 1.0 million zlotys ($263,100)

* Luna Capital LLC is an investment fund which in its portfolio holds investments in e-commerce and renewable energy sources worth over 20 million zlotys

* Joining the company Luna Capital LLC is in line with the company’s strategy of transformation of Makora KHS in an investment vehicle focused on companies engaged in unconventional power sources technology

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8012 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.