(Corrects company reporting period to FY 2014/15 from H1 in the headline and text body.)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Assiteca SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014/15 consolidated pro-forma net profit of 3.3 million euros ($3.68 million) versus pro-forma 3.2 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014/15 consolidated pro-forma gross revenue of 58.7 million euros versus pro-forma 58.3 million euros a year ago

