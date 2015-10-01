FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corrected-Merck KGaA says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track
October 1, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Corrected-Merck KGaA says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet point to say Merck started investigating novel immunotherapy alone, not together with Pfizer)

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* Says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track

* Says it started investigating a novel, potential first-in- class bi-functional immunotherapy in clinical trials

* Says working towards at least one additional launch per year in 2017-2022 for avelumab

* Says it expects more than 3,000 patients treated with avelumab by 2016 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

