BRIEF-Budopol Wroclaw updates on arrangement with creditors proposal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it submitted to court in Wroclaw updated arrangement with creditors proposal including a change of IV creditors group

* Under the current proposal, the company plans to finance its debts towards IV group of creditors with proceeds from conversion of series K warrants to its series K shares

* On Sept. 30, it signed a deal with investor, GREENLAST CONSULTING Ltd, to obtain financing of at least 1 million zlotys ($263,144) by the company in exchanges for the company’s 100 million series K warrants entitling for series K shares

