BRIEF-Budopol Wroclaw updates on arrangement with creditors proposal
October 2, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Budopol Wroclaw updates on arrangement with creditors proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it submitted to court in Wroclaw updated arrangement with creditors proposal including a change of IV creditors group

* Under the current proposal, the company plans to finance its debts towards IV group of creditors with proceeds from conversion of series K warrants to its series K shares

* On Sept. 30, it signed a deal with investor, GREENLAST CONSULTING Ltd, to obtain financing of at least 1 million zlotys ($263,144) by the company in exchanges for the company’s 100 million series K warrants entitling for series K shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8002 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

