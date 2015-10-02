FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-REALTECH Q3 group revenue down at EUR 7.7 mln
October 2, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-REALTECH Q3 group revenue down at EUR 7.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Realtech AG :

* In Q3 of 2015, generated group revenue of 7.7 million euros ($8.6 million) (Q3/2014: 8.5 million euros)

* In Q3 of 2015 EBIT of minus 1.0 million euros (Q3/2014: 0.0 million euros)

* For first nine months of 2015, this means group revenue of 25.4 million euros (first nine months of 2014: 25.3 million euros)

* Lowers profit forecast for 2015 following weak third quarter

* In second half of year instead of previously forecast EBIT for 2015 fiscal year of between 0.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros, now expects a figure between minus 2.0 million euros and minus 3.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

