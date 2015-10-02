FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miraculum announces deals on Gracja brand
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miraculum announces deals on Gracja brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

 Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it signed a deal with Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. to sell rights on Gracja brand and a deal to lease rights on Gracja brand  Miraculum sold right to Gracja trademark, copyrights to the documentation and know-how for 1.8 million zlotys ($473,410) Under the lease deal, Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. leased Gracja brand to Miraculum for monthly lease fee of 0.75 percent of the net annual turnover from products sales Lease agreement was concluded for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021 Miraculum has option to buy back Gracja brand for no less than 1.5 million zlotys net, and can make the payment through the issue of shares, as long as the number of shares to be subscribed for by Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. won’t exceed 3 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8022 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.