BRIEF-Eurotel buys 40 pct stake in Soon Energy Poland

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Eurotel SA :

* Said on Thursday that it acquired 400 shares representing 40 percent stake in Soon Energy Poland Sp. z o.o.

* Eurotel declared further investment in Soon Energy Poland, including possible participation in the capital increase of Soon Energy Poland of not more than 1 million zlotys ($263,089) or loans of not more than 3 million zlotys

* Energy Poland operate in the field of renewable energy market, in the segment of photovoltaics

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: