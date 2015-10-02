FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals to issue series J shares
October 2, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals to issue series J shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - IndygoTech Minerals SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company’s capital via private issue of up to 11,489,197 series J shares at issue price of 0.90 zloty each

* Series J shares will be offered via private subscription

* The proceeds from series J shares offer will be allocated to investment projects, in particular Baltic Ceramics Investments and Electroceramics, that are also portfolio companies of IndygoTech Minerals

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8004 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

