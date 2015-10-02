BRIEF-Marvipol updates on construction of warehouse and logistics center project

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Thursday that its units, Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. and Industrial Center 37 sp. z o.o., signed agreements with the Luxembourg-based PG Europe S.a r.l.

* The agreements are related to the construction of a warehouse and logistics center (project) about which the company informed on July 22

* Marvipol Estate sold 32 shares or 32 percent stake in Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o. (Industrial Center) to PG Europe S.a.r.l. (PG Europe) for 44.2 euros ($49.34) per share

* Industrial Center is a special purpose vehicle company to manage the project

* Marvipol Estate and PG Europe signed a preliminary agreement to sell the remaining 68 shares (or 68 percent) of Industrial Center to PG Europe

* Marvipol Estate and PG Europe, with participation of Industrial Center signed a partners agreement regulating the management of Industrial Center and financing of the project

* PG Europe granted a 305,000 euro loan to Industrial Center until Dec. 31, 2020, the loan bears 3 percent interest rate per annum

