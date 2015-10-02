FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marvipol updates on construction of warehouse and logistics center project
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marvipol updates on construction of warehouse and logistics center project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Thursday that its units, Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. and Industrial Center 37 sp. z o.o., signed agreements with the Luxembourg-based PG Europe S.a r.l.

* The agreements are related to the construction of a warehouse and logistics center (project) about which the company informed on July 22

* Marvipol Estate sold 32 shares or 32 percent stake in Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o. (Industrial Center) to PG Europe S.a.r.l. (PG Europe) for 44.2 euros ($49.34) per share

* Industrial Center is a special purpose vehicle company to manage the project

* Marvipol Estate and PG Europe signed a preliminary agreement to sell the remaining 68 shares (or 68 percent) of Industrial Center to PG Europe

* Marvipol Estate and PG Europe, with participation of Industrial Center signed a partners agreement regulating the management of Industrial Center and financing of the project

* PG Europe granted a 305,000 euro loan to Industrial Center until Dec. 31, 2020, the loan bears 3 percent interest rate per annum

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8958 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.